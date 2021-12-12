The Lead Independent Director of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF), Donald McGovern, Just Bought 328% More Shares

Potential 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shareholders may wish to note that the Lead Independent Director, Donald McGovern, recently bought US$103k worth of stock, paying US$4.13 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 328%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 180 Life Sciences

In fact, the recent purchase by Donald McGovern was the biggest purchase of 180 Life Sciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.07 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 43.50k shares for US$182k. On the other hand they divested 35.77k shares, for US$99k. In total, 180 Life Sciences insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ATNF Insider Trading Volume December 12th 2021

Does 180 Life Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. 180 Life Sciences insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About 180 Life Sciences Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in 180 Life Sciences shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 180 Life Sciences. Be aware that 180 Life Sciences is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

