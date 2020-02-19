The Latest Problem With Boeing's 737 MAX Jet Is Debris in the Fuel Tanks

Some parked Boeing 737 MAX jets were found to have foreign objects in their fuel tanks. The news opens up questions for investors such as whether that is typical, and how the debris got there.

Some parked Boeing 737 MAX jets were found to have foreign objects in their fuel tanks. The news opens up questions for investors such as whether that is typical, and how the debris got there.

A news blog in Washington state broke the news, which the company confirmed to Barron’s. Boeing (ticker: BA) makes the MAX in Renton, Wash.

The material, called foreign-object debris, or FOD in industry jargon, amounts to rags or tools left during the manufacturing process. FOD isn’t a function of the planes being parked in the desert while Boeing seeks regulatory permission for them to resume carrying passengers.

“FOD is absolutely unacceptable. One escape is one too many. With your help and focus, we will eliminate FOD from our production system,” reads an internal memo, which the company provided to Barron’s, that Mark Jenks, general manager of the 737 program, sent to employees recently. Jenks’s memo went on to outline steps taken to eliminate the issue including new instructions and inspections. “The success of this initiative is dependent on you. We need our entire team to make this a priority.”

This isn’t great news. It points to potential quality problems in the manufacturing process that might further damage Boeing’s corporate reputation. But the news isn’t related to the 737 MAX grounding and technical fixes required to return the MAX to commercial service.

The MAX has been grounded world-wide since mid-March 2019 following two deadly crashes inside of five months. The company has been working for months on fixes and believes it can re-certify the plane with global aviation authorities by mid-2020.

The company has built and parked more than 400 planes since the grounding. It temporarily halted production in January. New CEO Dave Calhoun expects the production halt to last a couple of months. He said in January that the production pause represents an opportunity to improve the manufacturing operation, although he likely wasn’t referring to an FOD problem.

Boeing’s parked MAX jets don’t just sit and accumulate desert dust. They are maintained by Boeing. The jets are likely touched every single day by a Boeing representative or employee. Systems are checked, protective tape and covers get replaced, and power is switched on and off.

Airlines buying MAX jets have their own procedures, too. MAX operator American Airlines (AAL), for instance, routinely checks all aircraft systems, including lights, hydraulics, and engines on the planes it has taken delivery of.

The fleet of MAX jets that Boeing has yet to deliver to customers resides at Moses Lake, Wash.

Boeing stock is down about 20% since the second MAX crash, involving an Ethiopian Airlines flight, in March last year. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have risen over the same span.

Roughly $60 billion in market value has been shaved off the company since the Ethiopian accident. Investors are wrestling with how to value the MAX program while accounting for the reputational damage Boeing is suffering because of its handling of the MAX. The jet accounts for more than half of all commercial airplane deliveries—in normal times—as well as, roughly, 20% to 30% of total company earnings.

Boeing stock closed down 0.2% at $338.30.

