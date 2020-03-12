The Latest Market Sell-Off Is an Opportunity to Buy These 4 Stocks

Right now the market looks like a boulder rolling downhill. The S&P 500 is down over 17% from 52-week highs, and as of this writing is down over 7% today alone. Fear is running rampant as the headlines are dominated by the coronavirus and a crude oil price war with Saudi Arabia and Russia.

But don't let a market sell-off like this go to waste. Here are four consumer-goods stocks that are intriguing buying opportunities.

One cheap restaurant

When it comes to coronavirus fears, it's not surprising to see high-exposure stocks selling off. Consider that Starbucks has high exposure to China and expects a more than $400 million hit to second-quarter revenue as people stay home to prevent the spread of the disease. But that's not the case with Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH). The casual-dining restaurant chain has a very small international footprint, with less than 5% of locations outside of the United States.

Texas Roadhouse released its 2019 results less than a month ago, and it was a record year. Total annual revenue grew 12% to $2.8 billion and net income grew 10% to $174 million. Comparable sales gained at both its Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurant chains, growing 4.7% and 7.1% on the year, respectively. And comp sales were still accelerating, according to management. During the first seven weeks of 2020, Texas Roadhouse's comp sales were up 6.4%.

Many struggling businesses trade at cheap valuations and should be ignored. But when a company executing as well as Texas Roadhouse trades at a bargain, it can be a particularly good time to initiate or add to a position. The stock now trades at a mere 20 times trailing earnings, below its historical average.

We love our furry friends

According to The American Pet Products Association (APPA), Millennials are now the largest demographic of pet owners in the United States. And this generation is willing to spend more on their furry friends on average than past generations. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one company that is capitalizing on this trend, and it has its hand in e-commerce and personalized shopping, too.

Pet spending isn't going away because of the coronavirus or a drop in the price of crude oil. Chewy is the top e-commerce pet supplies store, far outpacing industry growth. While the APPA pegs pet supplies growth just above 4% annually, Chewy reported 40% year-over-year net sales growth in its third quarter of 2019. This incredible growth was fueled by an increase in customers (up 33%), but existing customers have also increased their spending 11% over the past year.

Chewy customers apparently love the option of recurring shipments, as 70% of net sales come from autoship customers. Autoship growth also outpaced net sales growth at 49%, so, Chewy's sales aren't likely to go away anytime soon. If Wall Street's fears are realized and more people stay home due to COVID-19, Chewy may even see increased activity on its platform as new customers give their business a try.

Tractor Supply isn't going anywhere

Some investors are understandably concerned that Chewy isn't profitable, as high corporate expenses and stock-based compensation eat into the bottom line. If that applies to you, perhaps Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a reasonable alternative. The company sells animal feed at its namesake retail chain, but it also owns the Petsense pet supplies chain. And with more than 2,000 retail locations between these two chains, Tractor Supply is never far away from the pet owners who need their products.

Tractor Supply could benefit in an unexpected way going forward. In times like these, we are reminded of just how connected world economies are, and how a health crisis can disrupt supply chains. This reminder could drive more people to take greater control of their personal food supply, at the very least planting a small family garden.

Even without this purely speculative coronavirus-related sales bump, Tractor Supply is trading near 52-week lows, and is a value stock at less than 20 times forward earnings. With a current 1.6% dividend yield, now is a great time to pick up shares on the cheap.

Bucking the retail narrative

The market sell-off also provides a buying opportunity for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS). This stock trades at around 10 times trailing earnings, nine times forward earnings, and has a current dividend yield over 3%. The general narrative is that Dick's is an irrelevant business in the age of e-commerce, but I believe that assessment is wrong.

Dick's just reported fourth-quarter earnings, with a healthy same-store sales increase of 5.3% in the crucial holiday shopping season. That's a strong quarter, comparable to the same-store sales increase of 6% last quarter. It seems that when it comes to sporting goods, consumers really want to be hands-on when exploring products.

Here's an example: When Dick's removed hunting sections from some of its stores, which it plans to do more of this year, it replaced them with batting cages. That gives Dick's customers a reason to go to a physical store and try out a bat, rather than just clicking "buy" at an online-retail competitor.

As just a sporting goods retailer, the business is a little niche. That admittedly limits how large Dick's can grow its operation. But its ability to grow same-store sales shows it's still relevant, and it's profitable. It's also turning into a high-yield dividend player. Management just announced a 13.6% increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share, putting its forward yield at 3.5%.

