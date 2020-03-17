The Latest Coronavirus Data Is Out. The Number of New Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Declined Today.

There are now about 100,000 total coronavirus cases outside of China and 81,000 inside of China, according to the WHO’s daily situation report.

The World Health Organization reported 11,526 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases diagnosed outside of China Tuesday, a decline from Monday’s total of 14,000 new case. That signifies the first daily decline in the number of new cases since March 8.

The number of new cases diagnosed inside of China today, where the coronavirus first appeared, was about 40.

Italy, the country with the most cases reported outside of China, reported about 3,200 new cases Tuesday, similar to the number diagnosed on Monday. Italy, according to the WHO, has almost 28,000 total cases. Spain, France and Germany also reported more than 1,000 new cases Tuesday.

The number of new cases diagnosed in the U.S. spiked to 1,825. The WHO says the U.S. has 3,503 total coronavirus cases. The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, however, reports 6,420 total cases as of Tuesday, up from 4,138 total cases on Monday.

The Hopkins database, which is updated more frequently, consistently shows more cases than the WHO situation reports.

The trends and totals of the two data sets, overall, are similar. Globally, Hopkins reports 197,167 cases, compared with 179,112 cases tallied by the WHO. The Hopkins data also include recovery figures. More than 80,800 people have recovered from the viral infection. About 2,800 people have recovered over the past 24 hours.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate for coronavirus in China is about 3.9%. Outside of China, mortality rates are about 4%. The number of deaths in Italy, reported by the Hopkins database, surpassed 2,500 Tuesday.

The coronavirus continues to fuel stock market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 5.2% Tuesday, after dropping 2,999 points, or 13%, Monday. The S&P 500 rose 6% on Tuesday. It fell 12% Monday.

