The Latest Analyst Ratings For Universal Health Servs

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 9 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 0 5 2 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Universal Health Servs, revealing an average target of $184.94, a high estimate of $226.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.02% increase from the previous average price target of $171.21.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Universal Health Servs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $226.00 $189.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $189.00 $183.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $183.00 $181.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $189.00 $181.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $185.00 - Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $203.00 $208.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $156.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 Calvin Sternick JP Morgan Raises Neutral $182.00 $144.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $183.00 $161.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $181.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $156.00 - Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $189.00 $170.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $181.00 $140.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Underweight $156.00 $148.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Raises Buy $193.00 $170.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Neutral $177.00 $152.00

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Universal Health Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Universal Health Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

