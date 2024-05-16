The Latest Analyst Ratings For Southwestern Energy

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.2, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.07% increase from the previous average price target of $7.45.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Southwestern Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $8.00 $7.50 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 John Annis Stifel Raises Hold $7.60 $6.60 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $7.50 $7.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $9.50 $9.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.50 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $9.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Southwestern Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Southwestern Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Southwestern Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Southwestern Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a us-based independent energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Its Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. The Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.

Southwestern Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Southwestern Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -33.1% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Southwestern Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -108.33%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwestern Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -29.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwestern Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Southwestern Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

