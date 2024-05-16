The Latest Analyst Ratings For SharkNinja

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $77.83, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.99% increase from the previous average price target of $69.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SharkNinja. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Perry B of A Securities Announces Buy $90.00 - Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $83.00 $74.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00 Rennie Pan UBS Raises Buy $83.50 $76.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $65.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $74.00 $59.00 Rennie Pan UBS Announces Buy $76.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Announces Overweight $70.00 - Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $75.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SharkNinja. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SharkNinja compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SharkNinja's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

SharkNinja's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SharkNinja's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SharkNinja's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SharkNinja's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, SharkNinja adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

