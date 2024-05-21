The Latest Analyst Ratings For Fiserv

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Fiserv (NYSE:FI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $175.76, a high estimate of $186.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. Marking an increase of 4.93%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $167.50.

A clear picture of Fiserv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Buy $168.00 $156.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $171.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $175.00 $167.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $176.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $180.00 $158.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $165.00 - Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $170.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $168.00 $163.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $186.00 $185.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $185.00 $168.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Buy $156.00 $156.00 Omer Saad Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $180.00 $175.00 Brad Handler Jefferies Raises Hold $160.00 $150.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $180.00 $175.00

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

