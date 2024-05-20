The Latest Analyst Ratings For Dycom Industries

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $166.0, along with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $149.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.73% from the previous average price target of $141.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dycom Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $169.00 $158.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $145.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $172.00 $101.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $149.00 $136.00

Delving into Dycom Industries's Background

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. The company operates throughout the United States.

Dycom Industries: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Dycom Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

