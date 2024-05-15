The Latest Analyst Ratings For DigitalBridge Gr

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.5, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Experiencing a 1.15% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $21.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of DigitalBridge Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DigitalBridge Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DigitalBridge Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DigitalBridge Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DigitalBridge Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DigitalBridge Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind DigitalBridge Gr

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a developer of alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. The company's platform invests in and operates businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, to provide clients with funds for digital infrastructure real estate infrastructure.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DigitalBridge Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DigitalBridge Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 302.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: DigitalBridge Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -59.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DigitalBridge Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DBRG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Underweight Dec 2021 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DBRG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.