The Latest Analyst Ratings For Cheesecake Factory

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cheesecake Factory, presenting an average target of $40.36, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.11% from the previous average price target of $36.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Cheesecake Factory among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $50.00 $44.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $47.00 $38.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Announces Outperform $42.00 - Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $38.00 $37.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Underweight $32.00 $33.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $37.00 $32.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $44.00 - Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $44.00 - Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 - Nicole Miller Regan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $37.00 $33.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $33.00 $32.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Cheesecake Factory: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cheesecake Factory's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.9% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cheesecake Factory's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheesecake Factory's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheesecake Factory's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.6, Cheesecake Factory faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

