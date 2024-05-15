The Latest Analyst Ratings For Boot Barn Holdings

Ratings for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Boot Barn Holdings, presenting an average target of $113.0, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 17.71% increase from the previous average price target of $96.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boot Barn Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $125.00 $127.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Raises Buy $110.00 $88.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $100.00 $90.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $115.00 $85.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $127.00 $100.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $94.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $70.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Understanding the Numbers: Boot Barn Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boot Barn Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.14% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

