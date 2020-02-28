The Largest U.S. Junk Bond ETF Just Had Its Biggest Outflow Ever

Wednesday’s record-setting outflow from the iShares iBoxx High-Yield ETF occurred while the fund’s price was rising.

The bleeding hasn’t stopped at the biggest U.S. high-yield bond exchange-traded fund.

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Bond ETF (HYG) had its biggest single day of withdrawals on record on Wednesday, losing $1.6 billion. That was about 9% of the $16.8 billion in assets under management that the ETF held at the end of trading on Tuesday.

HYG was down 1.2% in trading on Thursday morning.

The previous biggest outflow from the fund was on Jan. 27, when it lost $1.4 billion in a single session. That withdrawal came alongside a 0.7% single-session decline in the ETF’s price.

Wednesday’s record-setting outflow, in contrast, occurred while the ETF’s price was rising. HYG rose 0.1% that day, rebounding from a string of losses on Friday, Monday and Tuesday that took a total 1.9% off its price.

That shows that the short-lived rebound was seen as an opportunity to sell riskier assets, not a reason to be more optimistic about those markets.

Even after Wednesday’s small advance, HYG’s price ended Wednesday at a 0.3% discount to the fund’s net asset value, according to FactSet. In other words, the fund’s price was trading at a discount to the high-yield bonds underlying the fund. That could signal more trouble for the high-yield bond market.

“I’m watching this closely and it makes me nervous,” Peter Tchir of Academy Securities wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

Here’s a simplified explanation of why a diverge would occur: When markets are volatile, investors who want to trade will start more easily-traded securities, such as ETFs. But those ETFs track illiquid bonds, and have a cast of arbitrageurs who ensure that the prices of the underlying bonds and the price of the ETF don’t diverge too much.

That relationship will need to return to normal somehow, whether through a rebound in the ETF’s price, or a decline in the high-yield bonds’ price.

The day after the Jan. 27 outflow, the fund gained 0.9% and closed at a premium to its net asset value.

But HYG was down 1.2% in Thursday morning trading, and that doesn’t bode very well for the underlying junk bonds.

