The Largest European Bitcoin Conference Set To Return To Amsterdam In 2023

The continent’s largest Bitcoin conference will return to Westergas once again in 2023 to connect Bitcoiners and celebrate Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: BTC Inc is the parent company of the Bitcoin Conference and Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin enthusiasts from across Europe and beyond are set to descend on Amsterdam in mid-October for the return of the continent's largest conference dedicated to Bitcoin. Organized by BTC Inc, organizer of the Bitcoin Conference, and Amsterdam Decentralized, the event will be held at Culture Village Westergas over two days, starting on October 12. The conference will focus on hyperbitcoinization and building within the Bitcoin industry. Bitcoin Amsterdam aims to put the city on the map as Europe's most innovative city in Bitcoin.

David Bailey, CEO Bitcoin Magazine, said that while European regulators have been slow to embrace Bitcoin's potential, the combination of the continent's history and the continued high demand for Bitcoin means that the community can provide the support, cooperation and direction that European governments fail to provide. "Together, we are pursuing the goal of hyperbitcoinization," he added. The conference's previous lineup of speakers included Alex Gladstein, Bert and Peter Slagter, Stella Assange and Adam Back.

Sebastiaan van Erne, who is helping to organize Bitcoin Amsterdam, said the aim was to attract 150,000 visitors to Amsterdam over the next five years. "With this conference, we directly put Amsterdam on the map as Europe’s most innovative city in Bitcoin," he said. "By partnering with BTC Inc., the company behind Bitcoin 2023, we have access to globally renowned speakers. We achieved the goal of Bitcoin Amsterdam with 5,000 visitations the first year. For the next conference, we will expand even further and have even bigger speakers from different disciplines."

General admission tickets for the conference start at €250, while VIP Whale Passes are available from €2,500. The event will be held at the Gashouder, Transformatorhuis and Cultuurdorp Westergas in Amsterdam.

