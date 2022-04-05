The Language of Quadratic Communication and DEI(&B)

There is much corporate activity around diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), especially in hiring and other human resources functions. Still, what about in communications? For any leader, team member, client or patient, how much time in the onboarding process is dedicated to understanding communications?

In teams where language might be a barrier, people seem to figure it out passively or actively. But when communication breaks down, it becomes all the more crucial to understand which communication quadrant we fall into.

Therein lies a simple-but-critical concept: Quadratic Communication. It’s important because how we communicate translates through words, gestures and pictures, and can either reflect the people we work for and with or it can reinforce discrimination and marginalization.

DEI, meet ‘B’

Team members with diverse backgrounds have different understandings of languages, signs and other forms of communication. This affects how they converse, make decisions and approach conflict.

Organizational diversity can and should inspire excellent teamwork. It should make the experience within the team richer, with each team member feeling included, respected, heard and given every opportunity to perform at their best.

Even so, the very diversity that enriches the team may also put team and individual performance at risk if communication diversity is not taken into account.

This is why, increasingly, you’ll see a “B” join the DEI acronym, like so: DEI&B. You may also see this written as DEIB. However we add the B, it is increasingly important and refers to “belonging.” Why? Research consistently tells us that people need to feel a sense of belonging in order to express themselves – the totality of who they are – and their ideas without fear of judgment. That fear often shuts down communication.

What’s your quadrant…?

With that in mind, let’s look at the way communication tends to fall into four distinct quadrants. You’ll recognize yourself and your colleagues and family members in these quadrants, represented here and in the accompanying graphic:

Goal-Setter: The serious one who wants to focus on results.

Information: The colleague who needs endless information to support the decision you’ve asked them to make.

Lifestyle: The team member who is confident, fun and keeps everyone engaged in the latest news.

Stability: The one who wants to make sure everyone is okay and doesn’t like conflict.

This is often seen as a light-hearted-but-straightforward view of communication. But is it light-hearted? Could deconstructing the challenges, bias and speaking that go with communication challenges be that simple? Especially when thinking about DEI&B?

The way we communicate with one another is linked to our inherent behavior. Sometimes it’s direct, sometimes it’s a lousy attitude toward authority and sometimes it’s confusing when deciding an issue.

But mostly, it’s about lack of awareness. Most individuals do not understand how our inherently wired behaviors impact our communication style.

It would be optimal if every individual knew how they communicate, what pressure points cause them to react and other interactions that are inappropriate and could be misunderstood by a colleague. Would they then be able to manage their communication style? Would they then be able to “flex” their response?

The answer is most definitely YES!

Toward smoother dialogues

Let me share where I fit in these quadrants: I would fall into the blue section, Goal-Setter. And I regularly deal with three senior executives: One is in the grey quadrant, the other in the blue quadrant and the last in the green quadrant.

Because of that variability, our meetings could challenge me. Based on my communication style, I want quick bullet answers as we press onto the next goal. But I know the colleague in the grey quadrant is thoughtful, precise and viewed as a gatekeeper to our business processes, so I slow down and give them time.

The colleague in the blue zone keeps me on my toes as they want results and goals set and delivered. The green quadrant is our balance; this colleague challenges us to make clear decisions, not rush to judgment and to ensure we are all on the same page when making critical strategic decisions.

In terms of background, the four of us also couldn’t be more different. But we have invested in knowing our behaviors. We see the variability that could, if left unchecked, lead to confrontation or at least confusion. We understand how to manage our communication as we respect the communication styles of our colleagues.

From the get-go, we all completed a brief questionnaire that revealed our natural behavior style. The results were shared with team members, and we talked about our preferred communication approaches. Our chief consideration was understanding how to best communicate.

Individual inroads in communication, DEI&B

Consider for a moment how you communicate with your family, your friends, your children’s friends and those in your circle of influence away from work. What would they say about your communication style? It’s interesting how, when we “know” those in our circle, we automatically moderate our communication to accommodate one another.

Why then does this not translate into the workplace? Of course, there are challenges in a diverse workplace, but communication is the one place it may be simplest and most powerful to create a bridge to address those challenges.

Even if you sense your company does not appreciate the DEI&B issues and are frustrated by the seeming lack of attention to this vital subject, you can individually make a significant difference. Maybe this could be a giant step toward tackling Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.

If you are interested in sharing your onboarding approach, especially if it includes behavioral and/or communication benchmarking, please let me know.

