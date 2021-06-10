The Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Share Price Has Gained 195%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. In fact, the share price is 195% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Lakeland Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 38% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 24% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.78.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:LAKE Earnings Per Share Growth June 10th 2021

We know that Lakeland Industries has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Lakeland Industries shareholders are up 26% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 24% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lakeland Industries (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

