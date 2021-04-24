The Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Share Price Has Gained 21% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 21% trails the market return. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 14% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Lake Shore Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 12%. The share price gain of 21% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:LSBK Earnings Per Share Growth April 24th 2021

Dive deeper into Lake Shore Bancorp's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Lake Shore Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Lake Shore Bancorp's TSR for the last year was 25%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Lake Shore Bancorp shareholders gained a total return of 25% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 4% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Lake Shore Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Lake Shore Bancorp better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

