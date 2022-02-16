Markets
KHC

The Kraft Heinz Company Rises As Quarterly Results Trounce Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) are rising more than 4% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company reported net loss of $257 million or $0.21 per share compared with net income of $1.032 billion or $0.84 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by non-cash impairment losses of $1.3 billion.

Excluding items, earnings were $0.79. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.63 per share.

Net sales decreased 3.3 percent from the year-ago period to $6.709 billion, but beat the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects a low-single-digit percentage increase in 2022 Organic net sales.

Further, the company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on March 25, to stockholders of record as of March 11.

KHC, currently at $36.32, has traded in the range of $32.78- $44.95 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular