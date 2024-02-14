The Kraft Heinz Company Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $757 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $890 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $964 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $6.86 billion from $7.38 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $757 Mln. vs. $890 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $6.86 Bln vs. $7.38 Bln last year.

