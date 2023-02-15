The Kraft Heinz Company Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC):

Earnings: $890 million in Q4 vs. -$257 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.72 in Q4 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.78 per share Revenue: $7.38 billion in Q4 vs. $6.71 billion in the same period last year.

