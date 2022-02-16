The Kraft Heinz Company Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC):

Earnings: -$257 million in Q4 vs. $1.03 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q4 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.63 per share Revenue: $6.71 billion in Q4 vs. $6.94 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.