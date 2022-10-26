Markets
KHC

The Kraft Heinz Company Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $432 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $784M or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $6.505 billion from $6.324 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $432 Mln. vs. $733 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $6.505 Bln vs. $6.324 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular