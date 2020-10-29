The Kraft Heinz Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $597 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $899 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $6.44 billion from $6.08 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $6.44 Bln vs. $6.08 Bln last year.

