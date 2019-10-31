The Kraft Heinz Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $899 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $619 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $6.08 billion from $6.38 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $6.08 Bln vs. $6.38 Bln last year.

