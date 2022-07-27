The Kraft Heinz Company Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC):

Earnings: $265M in Q2 vs. -$27 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.21 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.68 per share Revenue: $6.55 billion in Q2 vs. $6.62 billion in the same period last year.

