The Kraft Heinz Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $836 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $776 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $844 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $6.49 billion from $6.05 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $836 Mln. vs. $776 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $6.49 Bln vs. $6.05 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.83 to $2.91

