The Kraft Heinz Company Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $563 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $6.39 billion from $6.16 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $563 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $6.39 Bln vs. $6.16 Bln last year.

