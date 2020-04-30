Markets
The Kraft Heinz Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $378 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $405 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $6.16 billion from $5.96 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $6.16 Bln vs. $5.96 Bln last year.

