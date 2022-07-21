The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Not Flying Under The Radar

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 38.2x The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Kraft Heinz certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:KHC Price Based on Past Earnings July 21st 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Kraft Heinz's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 127% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 42% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Kraft Heinz is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Kraft Heinz's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Kraft Heinz's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Kraft Heinz that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

