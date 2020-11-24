The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Dividends
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that KHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.6, the dividend yield is 4.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KHC was $32.6, representing a -10.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.37 and a 63.08% increase over the 52 week low of $19.99.

KHC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). KHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.4. Zacks Investment Research reports KHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.27%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KHC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)
  • Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)
  • WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DTN with an increase of 11.36% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of KHC at 4.55%.

