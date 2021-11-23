The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that KHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.47, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KHC was $35.47, representing a -21.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.95 and a 12.25% increase over the 52 week low of $31.60.

KHC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). KHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports KHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.3%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the khc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KHC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBJ with an increase of 4.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KHC at 4.75%.

