The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that KHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.15, the dividend yield is 3.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KHC was $44.15, representing a -1.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.95 and a 54.58% increase over the 52 week low of $28.56.

KHC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). KHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports KHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.55%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KHC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPDV with an increase of 26.37% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of KHC at 5.26%.

