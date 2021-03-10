The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that KHC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KHC was $39.13, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.56 and a 95.75% increase over the 52 week low of $19.99.

KHC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). KHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.29. Zacks Investment Research reports KHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.11%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KHC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 42.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KHC at 5.12%.

