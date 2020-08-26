The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.37, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KHC was $35.37, representing a -2.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.37 and a 76.94% increase over the 52 week low of $19.99.

KHC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). KHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports KHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.67%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KHC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KHC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PWC with an increase of 36.33% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of KHC at 5.21%.

