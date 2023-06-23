The Key to Your Career Success? A Personal Brand

By Angie M. Callen, founder of the leading career coaching service Career Benders Inc

By now, you have likely heard the term “personal branding.” It's one of those buzzwords thrown around on the internet. But it is seen as a crucial strategy for job searching. Having a well-defined personal brand not only helps employers understand who you are but also brings much-needed clarity and insight to your job search. As I often remind my clients, a lack of clarity in a job search is more detrimental than a bad resume.

But what is personal branding?

I thought I owned the following quote, but it turns out Jeff Bezos coined it first, "Your brand is what other people say about you when you’re not in the room." Bezos is a smart guy, eh? Here’s the thing—they’re saying something! It’s best that you be the one to define and articulate what you want to be known for in your professional circles.

Your personal brand is all about showcasing your expertise, skills, values, character, and unique value proposition. It's like your professional personality. And you know what? You already have some sort of personal brand, whether you realize it or not. The key is to make it intentional and purposeful. Here are some suggestions on how you can do just that.

Special Sauce: Define Your Values, Skills, and Audience

Consider any mainstream brand we regularly hear about—Apple, Target, or Starbucks, for example. These companies know who they are, the audience they’re working to reach, and the unique value they offer. This applies to you as you build your personal brand.

Know Your Core Values

Start with your values. Just like most companies and non-profit organizations have core values, you too likely have guiding principles that govern your life and decisions. Do you like giving back to your community? Are you a life-long learner committed to personal growth? Do you want to pioneer new ideas and concepts?

Core values are not only a great way to hone in on your personal brand, but they also provide a foundation for job seekers who want to find a good company fit. I regularly talk with guests on the “No More Mondays Podcast" about the significance of value alignment with employers. This common theme rings loud and clear among those who have found higher job satisfaction and longevity in their work.

Need a resource to get started with defining your core values? Here’s a freebie!

Understand Your Uniqueness

A unique value proposition (UVP) is what sets you apart from other candidates. It is a combination of the specific experiences and skills you have curated during your career that no one else can claim; even someone with a similar background and career trajectory will have a different UVP.

Want to define what sets you apart? Don’t be afraid to be different. Look over your past performance reviews and kudos from your team, ask a trusted colleague or mentor for feedback, and look inward to reflect and realize (and embrace) your special sauce.

Don’t overlook soft skills—things like communication, time management, organization, or leadership are often the elements of your UVP that differentiate you. These attributes, traits, and habits are developed with time, rather than “hard” skills that can be taught in an afternoon, and can easily become a cornerstone of your professional brand.

As a friend once said to me in the context of an interview process: you can’t teach enthusiasm.

Define Your Audience

A focused job search is a successful job search, yet the concept of a “niche” makes job seekers just as nervous as new entrepreneurs who worry about missing out on opportunities if they don’t cast a wide net.

If you try to be everything to everyone, you will end up being nothing to no one.

Think about that one for a hot minute!

Knowing who you want to target—prospective companies, industries, or market segments—helps you tailor your personal brand to that target. It enables you to speak the right language, which in turn will help you resonate on a much higher and more frequent level.

Your audience (i.e., job search targets) will likely be multifaceted and complex, and a big-picture understanding of the various stakeholders can help you better tailor the story you tell in your application and interviews. Speaking the language of your audience and exhibiting a fast-hitting, obvious UVP is the key to getting your foot in the door to an interview. It’s your time to shine!

Stay Connected: You Can’t Build a Personal Brand Alone

You might be the builder of your personal brand, but it is your professional network that reinforces that brand and shapes how contacts outside of your network perceive you. Networking is a powerful strategy in any job search, but it is also an essential part of building an authentic personal brand that attracts the right opportunities.

Build Your Professional Hit List

Your network should reflect both the type of professional you want to be, along with the brands or companies where you want to be working. I always recommend clients develop their own professional “hit list,” or rather, a list of the people and potential employers with whom they want to foster relationships.

If you’re new to the concept of a “hit list” or networking, use questions like this to start your brainstorming:

Which brands would I be proud or excited to work for?

What companies have I heard friends and colleagues speak highly of?

Who’s career path do I admire or look up to?

What industries am I passionate about, and who are the leaders within those spaces?

If I could work for any company in the world, who would it be?

Who is on a list of “top X companies to work for,” and who from that list has values that align with mine?

The people and organizations on your list should be a reflection of your own values and ideals. While you won’t know everything about them from this initial vetting, it gets you a prospecting list to start getting out there, exploring, making connections, and having informational interviews.

A focused and targeted list of companies and people will help guide the proactive outreach and relationship-building that is the foundation of networking. It will help you identify companies with values that align with your own while interfacing with people who can help you get a foot in the door. Through Informational interviews, or a request for an introduction through mutual contact leveraging tools, such as LinkedIn, you can connect to thought leaders in your industry and the connections you share.

Professional Mentors and Career Coaches

Another essential part of your network is a professional mentor. Mentors provide invaluable guidance, support, and accountability in navigating the workplace and developing your professional skill set. Your mentor can also be a source of feedback in a process where it can feel near impossible to get it. From a resume draft to personal mission statements or “elevator pitches,” an unbiased and outside perspective helps you improve your skills and build confidence.

You can also find mentorship through career coaching. Working with a coach is different than working with a mentor. While a mentor can provide advice and feedback, often rooted in their own experiences, a career coach can help you look inward and develop an individualized approach to define and reach your career goals. I've noticed that many clients tend to build lasting relationships with their mentors. It's awesome to have someone you can turn to for guidance and support, and that’s the special place a career coach can hold in your professional network, especially during those critical moments like when you're making a career change or facing a workplace crisis.

Mentors and career coaches can both play important roles in your professional network. It's not an either-or situation. You see a dentist and a PCP, right? Embrace both. You'll have a well-rounded support system to help you navigate your career path.

Ready for Help Building Your Personal Brand?

Are you ready to unlock the secret to your career success? There are many career coaching services that offer a free strategy session to explore your personal brand. During this strategy session, they dive deep into your unique strengths, values, and aspirations to help you uncover what truly sets you apart in your professional life so they can develop a clear roadmap that aligns with your goals and aspirations.

If you're more of a hands-on, do-it-yourself kind of person, discover the fundamental building blocks of your professional identity with a career clarity tool. Tools like this are designed to provide you with valuable insights and self-reflection exercises to help you define your personal brand independently.

About Angie Callen

Angie M. Callen, founder of the leading career coaching service Career Benders Inc, is a passionate professional dedicated to helping people pursue their potential. With a gift for recognizing strengths and a knack for bringing them to life, Angie excels at crafting compelling resumes and boosting confidence to overcome career challenges. Her diverse background spans industries such as engineering, sales, non-profits, and entrepreneurship. However, her true passion lies in empowering individuals to achieve career and business satisfaction, unleash their potential, and reach new heights. Through her company, Angie inspires confident professionals and fosters a love for what they do.

