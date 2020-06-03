By Brett Owens

aEURoeHow fast should I deploy my cash into your dividend stocks?aEUR

ItaEURtms a common question from the new income investors that are always finding their way to us (welcome!) We publish a plethora of dividend analysis on our website ContrarianOutlook.com. And, for premium subscribers, we also issue specific buy, hold and sell recommendations for select stocks and funds.

So, where should a new reader (or, better yet, premium subscriber!) start? LetaEURtms walk through some steps you can take to make the best use of our information as you build your dividend-powered retirement portfolio.

First, Pick Your Stocks

Stock picking is step one, and as discussed, we have no shortage of dividend coverage around here. If something has a ticker and a yield, weaEURtmve likely spilled some ink about it.

I do want to differentiate among our free coverage, wish list items and official premium recommendations. Some readers blur these lines, and itaEURtms important to know (and remember) our dividend hierarchy.

If a stock or fund gets ink on our flagship ContrarianOutlook.com website, thataEURtms coverage. We write editorial that ranges from bullish to bearish, and everything in between. Our opinions are not swayed by secondary business motives because we donaEURtmt have them. The vast majority of our revenues is yearly subscriptions to our premium products (like my Contrarian Income Report, Hidden Yields and Dividend Swing Trader services).

Our dividend wish list is the next step up our high-yield food chain. These are names IaEURtmm researching, and writing about, and weaEURtmre prepared to pounce on them when the timing is right.

Finally, when we do buy, these stocks (or funds) will become official recommendations. Our premium subscribers receive a heads up that we are buying in the publication. These notifications are published directly in the CIR, HY or DST newsletter. If the action is urgent, weaEURtmll send out an email flash alert in between issues. (And we do now have text message alerts available for each publication, too. Just for you fortunate ones who are not as glued to your email as I am!)

When we make a purchase for a portfolio, we do monitor the position. If and when itaEURtms time to sell, IaEURtmll let you know as well.

Now, for the new people. LetaEURtms say you join CIR or HY and you see 12 or 15 or a full 20 stocks already in the portfolio. Is our best practice to buy them all right away? No, we recommend taking some time, especially when markets are as rocky as they are right now. Here are some ways to deploy new money into dividends for maximum yields and profits.

Next, Deploy Cash Every Month (for 12 Months)

Most years fly by. However, 2020 is not most years. Few people are sitting around saying: aEURoeGee, itaEURtms June already. Where did the time go?!aEUR

The majority of us are wondering how it is not 2021 yet.

As weaEURtmve discussed in recent weeks, bear markets tend to last 12 to 18 months and weaEURtmre kicking off month four. Unless this is going down as the shortest bear market of all time, we have plenty of time to put our cash to work.

(And even if it is a new bull market, letaEURtms look back to June 2009. The markets had been rallying for three months, and most investors were in cash. Anyone who felt like they aEURoemissed itaEUR didnaEURtmt really miss anything. The investors who sat in cash for the next decade did!)

Legit Bulls Take Their Time Unfolding



So, letaEURtms give ourselves twelve months from today to get fully invested. If itaEURtms a legit bear, weaEURtmll thank ourselves that we took our time. If itaEURtms a legit bull, weaEURtmre not going to miss much. Plus, we can buy the pullbacks and help dollar-cost average our way to more and more dividends.

Finally, Buy the Bargains

My two long-term dividend strategies (Contrarian Income Report and Hidden Yields) deliver five to seven aEURoebest buysaEUR per month. These are the dividend stocks and funds that are particularly good buys at that given moment in time.

If you buy only the best buys every month for a year, you will end up with 15 to 20 stocks in your dividend portfolioaEUR"a full deck that is dollar-cost averaged so that you buy the bargains and acquire more shares when prices were low. Easy.

Alternatively, you could spread a set amount of money across every pick in the portfolio on the same day each month for a year. Or only put new money into recommendations with aEURoebuyaEUR statuses. ItaEURtms up to you and to be perfectly honest, the exact mechanics arenaEURtmt that important.

The aEURoesame dollar amount every monthaEUR is the important part. LetaEURtms use new Contrarian Income Report recommendation ONEOK (OKE) as an example. We bought shares in mid-April knowing that oilaEURtms crash would eventually (and inevitably) lead to a rally in oil stocks that had the wherewithal to make it to the other side of the pandemic-driven transportation pause. The cure for low prices is always low prices, after all, as producers slash output.

OilaEURtms Last aEURoeCrash aEUR~n RallyaEUR Started in 2008



This makes energy toll bridge ONEOK, with prized assets and transportation pipelines, a nice contrarian pick. And thus far, our CIR purchase has worked out well, as weaEURtmre sitting on 24% gains in just 7 weeks.

The last time oil aEURoecrashed and ralliedaEUR was, of course, 2008 and 2009. Back then, ONEOK was a better play than the goo itself! In fact, buying shares on the first day of 2008 ended up being aEURoebetter than OKaEUR as time played out, with investors enjoying a 133% gain over the next four years (which included their own crash of the decade).

Investors who bought in 2009, of course, were rewarded even more. And cautious buyers who bought OKE in monthly installments through 2009 and even into 2010 did just fine, too (see $ signs in the chart below for potential purchase points for these installments):

Better Than OK Returns for OKE



To paraphrase a quote bandied about by fitness trainers and attributed to Bill Gates: Most investors overestimate what they can earn in a month and underestimate what they can earn in ten years.

These rocky markets are going to set us up for big gains over the next decade. But we need to make sure we act right now and buy these dream retirement stocks before they run away from us.

Build Your Dream Dividend Retirement with Yields Up to 15%

Many people say they are contrarians, but few actually meet the definition. Even fewer have a publishing company named Contrarian Outlook, dedicated to original dividend coverage!

To be a true contrarian, you often have to run against the herd. Income contrarians, to be specific, buy the handful of investments that are being completely misunderstood and shunned by almost everyone. IaEURtmm talking about investments that have big yields and safe dividend streams.

Based on what IaEURtmm seeing right now in the markets, I see two major areas of opportunity. Click here and IaEURtmll share more, including my four favorite contrarian investments with yields up to 15%.





