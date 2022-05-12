The Key Skills That Are More Important Than a College Degree

Patrik Wilkens, TheSoul Publishing VP, Operations

Technology is constantly changing the world as we know it. This is nothing new, but the pace at which it’s happening today has never been seen before. For many of today’s tech and content creation companies, this constant evolution means they need agile and adaptable employees who can keep up with consistent innovation. A college education - while incredibly valuable in many aspects - has not kept up with many of the most coveted positions. That’s why degrees have become a less important factor in the hiring practices of many innovative companies.

What led to this shift?

It wasn’t one single moment that led companies to shift their priorities. As many jobs have shifted to technology and service focused positions, companies have realized they can find top-notch talent in unexpected places. There’s so many ways to acquire new skills in the modern economy. For instance in software development and design, coding camps, internships, and certifications are available and are often specific to a particular need within the industry. This allows people to really dig deep into a specialty, rather than a more general wide ranging education. Thus, companies can really understand what they’re getting in terms of distinct skills that may be necessary right now, or will be required down the road. Another factor: when there’s a talent shortage, as there is right now, investing in a four-year degree may not be financially wise for job seekers.

An added bonus to removing the college degree requirement: it creates more opportunity for inclusivity to those who simply can’t afford to go to college.

Is this a temporary shift?

Prioritizing skills over degrees is a trend that’s here to stay. Now that companies have successfully widened their nets, they will soon discover this new approach offers opportunities to more job seekers, which will pay dividends for companies that employ these tactics.

Businesses have learned that a four-year degree does not guarantee a candidate will have a certain work ethic or skill set. As technology evolves, some of the proficiencies on hardware and software they may have gained during college may be completely different than in the future . A diploma gives no indication that the applicant will be able to adjust. Skills are what we put into practice every day at work. In today’s tech environment these have to be adaptable to be successful.

Are degrees ever required?

While many roles should be open to applicants without a four-year degree, many other positions still require a diploma. As someone who didn’t graduate college, I realize many of my colleagues had great experiences and development as they matriculated. At companies like mine, our legal and finance teams, and many positions in our HR department require a college degree. Doctors, engineers, and scientists will almost always require an advanced degree, but in creative-driven fields, this formal education is simply not required.

What are the most attractive skills an applicant can have?

You hear a lot about soft skills, and those are most definitely desirable for job candidates. But it doesn’t stop there: versatility and creativity are paramount. If a candidate can combine those skills with passion and commitment, they are likely a great hire. We can teach hard skills like how to use a camera, or the best way to program on a new platform, but you can’t really teach adaptability. We specifically look for these skills when making hiring decisions.

How do you keep your employee training up to date?

After onboarding, new employees should feel familiar with team dynamics and understand what makes a company and its culture tick. By creating unique content, companies can make the onboarding experience positive and engaging. Our creative team creates bespoke onboarding videos for new employees. These were naturally designed and helped people better understand the company DNA and its culture.

It’s imperative to understand this process shouldn’t end after an employee is onboarded. Re-onboarding is a standalone program that re-engages long-time employees and educates them on what's new at the company. While these new developments may seem small as they’re enacted, they really build up and become very important.

Going beyond company policies and software, encouraging educational development to enhance career path should be a top priority if you want to keep your team engaged and motivated. This includes courses to sharpen creative skills and prepare employees for managerial roles through mentorship programs. Offering multiple opportunities for learning, growth, and development is important for both those with and without college degrees. An internal education community, for those who are interested in expanding their potential, should offer access to a team of experts who share their valuable experience and creative success.

The bottom line

Versatility has become more important than ever before. This doesn’t mean one person needs to do it all. It means having the ability to quickly adjust to new circumstances. Tech companies and content creators must be nimble to stay relevant. Teams need to be adaptable and ready for whatever challenge lies ahead.

Innovative companies need their people to be agile, recognize trends quickly, and lean into processes that are working, while avoiding ones that aren’t. Job candidates who bring those skills and apply them to the company, whether or not they have a college degree, are going to find a way to succeed. Hand in hand with that, is the willingness to continue learning. If you’re open-minded there will be more open doors. That goes not only for job candidates, but also for businesses where they hope to work.

