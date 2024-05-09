News & Insights

The Key Factor When Switching Custodians

May 09, 2024 — 01:05 pm EDT

When transitioning between custodians, advisors need to be on the lookout for options that could improve their practice. One of the first things to look out for is discussions around a pricing strategy rather than resorting to fixed rates marking the inception of our the plan. RIAs should look for custodians that understand their unique business before proposing a suitable pricing structure. 

 

A good custodian will seek insights into operations before tailoring pricing. Personalized solutions will consider a variety of factors that lead to custom solutions such as growth stage and client dynamics. By embracing flexibility and collaboration, RIAs can feel empowered when navigating custodial transitions effectively, ensuring a prosperous future for their businesses.

 

Look for custodians that are open to this flexibility when it comes to this sort of pricing structure and make sure they understand your business when changing providers. 

Finsum: Clients are seeking flexibility and understanding with their advisors and RIAs should look for a similar approach when it comes to custodians. 

