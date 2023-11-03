News & Insights

The Jordan Company seeks to buy medical equipment maker Tidi -sources

November 03, 2023 — 12:41 pm EDT

Written by David Carnevali for Reuters ->

By David Carnevali

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Buyout firm The Jordan Company has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire medical equipment maker Tidi Products from Roundtable Healthcare Partners for at least $900 million, people familiar with the matter said.

There is no certainty the discussions will lead to the sale of the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company, the sources said, requesting anonymity to discuss confidential matters.

Roundtable and The Jordan Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tidi makes personal protective equipment, drapes, covers, scalpels, fall prevention devices and other products used in healthcare facilities and at places of care.

Founded in 1969, the company serves more than 3,000 customers globally and has manufacturing and distribution operations in U.S., Mexico and China, according to Roundtable's website.

Roundtable acquired Tidi in 2015 from rival J.H. Whitney for an undisclosed sum and then grew the company through acquisitions.

The Jordan Company has carried out other acquisitions this year, including purchasing a controlling stake in Dupont's DD.N industrial polymer business Delrin this summer at a $1.8 billion valuation.

