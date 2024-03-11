The Joint (JYNT) Rises 30% as Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Clinics

The Joint Corp. JYNT shares have jumped 30% since it reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. The strong quarterly results were primarily due to continued organic growth and an increased number of clinics, partially offset by higher expenses.

In the quarter under review, it witnessed an adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. The bottom line also improved from adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share a year ago.

Revenues of The Joint amounted to $30.6 million, which increased 10.6% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 3.3%.

2023 Results

For the full year, revenues of $117.7 million rose 16% year over year. Patient visits rose to 13.6 million from 12.2 million in 2022. It reported an operating loss of $2.1 million against operating income of $0.8 million in 2022. However, adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents doubled from 8 cents a year ago.

2024 Guidance

The company expects 2024 system-wide sales to be within $530-$545 million, up from $488 million in 2023. It expects to open 60-75 franchised clinics in 2024 compared with 104 opened last year.

4Q Performance

Revenues from company-owned or managed clinics increased 8.6% year over year to $17.9 million. Royalty fees garnered $8 million in the fourth quarter, up 11.3% from a year ago. Advertising fund revenues rose 11.7% from a year ago to $2.3 million. Software fees jumped 19.2% year over year to $1.3 million. Also, franchise fees increased 49.3% from a year ago to $0.7 million.

Total cost of revenues rose 16.5% year over year to $2.9 million in the fourth quarter due to increased regional developer royalties and commissions. General and administrative expenses jumped 16.2% from a year ago to $21.3 million due to higher costs to support clinic growth and increased payroll to stay competitive in the tight labor market. As such, total SG&A costs jumped 11.3% to $26.4 million.

The Joint reported a net loss of $11 million in the quarter under review against net income of $0.8 million a year ago due to higher impairment charges from its refranchising efforts and increased income tax expense.

System-wide sales jumped 11% in the quarter to $133.1 million. By 2023-end, the company increased the total clinic count to 935, which was below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 948. The number of franchised clinics grew to 800, which was lower than the consensus mark of 812. Company-owned or managed clinics were at 135, missing the consensus estimate of 136.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million in the fourth quarter remained stable compared with the year-ago period.

Financial Update (as of Dec 31, 2023)

JYNT exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $18.2 million, which jumped from $9.7 million at 2022-end. Total assets of $87.2 million decreased from $93.5 at 2022-end.

Debt under the credit agreement remained flat at $2 million from 2022-end.

Total equity of $24.8 million fell from $32.6 million at 2022-end.

In 2023, the operating cash flow of $14.7 million improved from $8.2 million a year ago.

