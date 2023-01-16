The Joint (JYNT) 2022 Visits Grow to 12.2M, Adds New Clinics

The Joint Corp. JYNT recently provided 2022 operating metrics, showing clear signs of growth. Geographical expansion is expected to have played a major role in the increase in sales and patient visits. From 706 clinics at 2021-end, JYNT grew the number of total clinics to 838, of which 126 are company-owned and 712 are franchised operations.

For 2022, The Joint targeted 110-130 franchised clinic openings, up from the 2021 figure of 110, and managed to open 121 clinics. It also opened 16 corporate greenfield units. The total clinics added of 137 was higher than the 2021 level of 130 clinics. While it acquired 16 franchised clinics, the company closed five units to boost profitability.

Full-year patient visits grew to 12.2 million in 2022 from 10.9 million a year ago. New patients treated were 845,000 for the year, up from the year-ago level of 807,000. JYNT’s system-wide sales rose 21%, which was lower than historical trends. Similarly, a 9% comp sales increase was lower than historical trends. However, it managed to grow the business and sell 75 franchise licenses despite ongoing economic pressures triggered by inflation, consumer uncertainty and rising interest rates.

JYNT’s fast-growing network is commendable. In 2022, the clinic network grew 19% year over year. The new clinics are expected to boost The Joint’s performance in the long term. However, the company might witness some hiccups with rising cost levels in the short term.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, indicating a decline of 77.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The bottom line has witnessed no movements in the past week. The consensus mark for 2022 revenues is pegged at $101.5 million, signaling a 25.1% year-over-year jump. It plans to report fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Mar 9, 2023, after the closing bell.

