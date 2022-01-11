The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Moves 9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) shares rallied 9% in the last trading session to close at $58.88. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of The Joint Corp. jumped after it provided strong operating metrics for the year ended 2021. Patient visits for the year climbed 31.3% year-over-year to 10.9 million. Annual system-wide sales soared 39% throughout the year. Also, increased selling of franchise licenses indicates better performance for the coming future. Furthermore, it intends to reach the milestone of 1,000 clinics opened by 2023-end.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -41.7%. Revenues are expected to be $21.61 million, up 26.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For The Joint Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on JYNT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.