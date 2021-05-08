The Joint Corp. Just Beat EPS By 233%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$18m, some 5.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.16, 233% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:JYNT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Joint's five analysts is for revenues of US$75.3m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 65% to US$0.37 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$75.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.26 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the massive increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 11% to US$63.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Joint, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$57.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 28% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 27% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.9% per year. So although Joint is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Joint following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Joint. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Joint analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Joint that you need to take into consideration.

