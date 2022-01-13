The Jobs People Want Most - And Least - After the Pandemic

Last November, a record 4.5 million people quit their jobs. That’s an 8.9% increase from October and even higher than the previous high, set in September, of 4.36 million.

Call it “The Big Quit” or “The Great Resignation,” but it comes down to the same thing: A lot of people are leaving their jobs these days, especially those in the restaurant and healthcare industries. Life is circular, though, even in the diciest of times. And eventually, most of those people will be going back to work.

The big question is: Where will they land?

A survey by Indeed.com might offer some insight. The career site examined the sectors its users were gravitating toward, looking for patterns among job seekers. And a few interesting ones emerged.

Indeed look at the percent change of interest in job sector between the days before the start of the pandemic (February 2020) and recent days. What it found was a surge of curiosity about some fields, while others that used to find wide interest had become less appealing.

Civil engineering and IT operations saw the biggest jump, with each posting a 59% increase in job seeker interest relative to the national average. Media and communications jobs saw a 48.7% increase in interest, and software development was right behind, up 48%.

Interest in loading and stocking positions, however, nosedived, falling 39.8% in the time frame. Personal care and home health jobs, perhaps not surprisingly, also held less appeal, falling 33%. Food preparation and service positions dipped 18% and interest in childcare positions was down 15%.

(Curiously, interest in the fields of medical technician, dental and hospitality and tourism stayed about the same pre- and mid-pandemic.)

The data, while it’s limited to Indeed’s database, points to the industries that could have the easiest time filling vacancies and which will continue to struggle in the coming months. And it doesn’t look good for the service and supply industries, news that will continue to frustrate consumers.

One common thread between those top and bottom jobs? Salary and the ability to work remotely. Applicants are gravitating toward better pay and flexibility, says Indeed, something that casts a bigger cloud over food service and loading/stocking positions.

“Only 37% of jobs nationally can be done remotely,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed. “These employers have only one major lever: raising wages. Many employers are doing this. For example, wages in leisure and hospitality have been rising as employers struggle to staff up. Unfortunately, not all employers can afford to raise wages high enough to attract the workers they need. For them, hiring will continue to be a headache.”

Job satisfaction is high on the list also. Some 77% of job seekers tell Indeed (in a separate study) that work happiness is a significant consideration when they’re considering a future employer. And 92% say happiness at work affects their home life as well.

So what defines happiness at the job? It comes down to three key areas: Feeling energized, having a sense of purpose and a feeling of belonging while you’re at work. If salary and flexibility lure you to a company, those three elements of culture are the things that keep you there.

“Research has shown that happiness is a cause of success: happier people receive more positive reviews, are more productive, creative, earn higher incomes, and are less likely to burn out or be absent from work,” said Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Vice-Chair University of California, Riverside. “Happier people are also more likely to get and keep jobs.”

