The J.M. Smucker (SJM) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What Awaits?

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Dec 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.96 billion, suggesting a decrease of 11.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has declined by a penny in the past 30 days to $2.46 per share. This indicates a rise of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.

Factors to Note

The J. M. Smucker has been gaining from its focus on core priorities, which include driving commercial excellence, reshaping the portfolio, streamlining the cost structure and unleashing its organization to win. Strength in such strategies has been helping the company navigate complex supply-chain challenges. These are also helping SJM improve in-store fundamentals and stock performance for the brands.



The J. M. Smucker has been implementing inflation-justified pricing actions across all businesses. The company’s commitment to increasing its focus and resources to reshape its portfolio to achieve sustainable growth across pet food and pet snacks, coffee and snacking categories has also been working well. These factors bode well for the quarter to be reported.



SJM concluded the divestiture of certain pet food brands in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 as part of a portfolio reshaping strategy. This brings the pet business structure to include 60% pet snacks and 40% cat food. The divestiture is likely to have impacted sales in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales in the U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment is currently pegged at $475 million, suggesting a decline from $765 million reported in the year-ago period.



On the other hand, SJM recently acquired Hostess Brands, a premier snacking company. The buyout is likely to have positively contributed to the second-quarter top line.

However, the company has been dealing with rising costs. In its first-quarter earnings release, management stated that ongoing cost inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and the broader macroeconomic landscape continue to affect SJM’s results and cause risks for fiscal 2024.



Apart from this, The J. M. Smucker’s bottom-line view for fiscal 2024 assumes elevated selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) expenses. This includes pre-production costs associated with Uncrustables’ capacity expansion, elevated marketing expenditures and increased investments in liquid coffee.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for The J. M. Smucker this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



The J. M. Smucker carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -2.34%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

