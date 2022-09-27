The J. M. Smucker Company's (NYSE:SJM) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

J. M. Smucker's (NYSE:SJM) stock is up by 9.7% over the past three months. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Specifically, we decided to study J. M. Smucker's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for J. M. Smucker is:

7.2% = US$588m ÷ US$8.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

J. M. Smucker's Earnings Growth And 7.2% ROE

On the face of it, J. M. Smucker's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, J. M. Smucker's five year net income decline of 7.0% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared J. M. Smucker's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 3.8% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:SJM Past Earnings Growth September 26th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if J. M. Smucker is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is J. M. Smucker Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (implying that 46% of the profits are retained), most of J. M. Smucker's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for J. M. Smucker.

In addition, J. M. Smucker has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 42% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in J. M. Smucker's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning J. M. Smucker. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

