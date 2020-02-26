The J. M. Smucker Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $187.4 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $121.4 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $268.5 million or $2.35 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $1.97 billion from $2.01 billion last year.

The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $268.5 Mln. vs. $256.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.35 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.23 -Revenue (Q3): $1.97 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 - $8.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.