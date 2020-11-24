The J. M. Smucker Company Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $230.8 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $211.2 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $273.2 million or $2.39 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.03 billion from $1.96 billion last year.

The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $273.2 Mln. vs. $257.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.39 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.23 -Revenue (Q2): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.55 - $8.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.