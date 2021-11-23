The J. M. Smucker Company Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $206.0 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $230.8 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $263.8 million or $2.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.05 billion from $2.03 billion last year.

The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $263.8 Mln. vs. $273.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.43 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q2): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.35 - $8.75

