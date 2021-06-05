The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$129

Investors in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.9% to close at US$140 following the release of its full-year results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$8.0b and statutory earnings per share of US$7.79. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on J. M. Smucker after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 13 analysts covering J. M. Smucker, is for revenues of US$7.73b in 2022, which would reflect a discernible 3.5% reduction in J. M. Smucker's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$7.93, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.51b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.10 in 2022. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on J. M. Smucker after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

The analysts also upgraded J. M. Smucker's price target 7.6% to US$129, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values J. M. Smucker at US$144 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$99.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.5% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 1.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that J. M. Smucker's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

